Local Las Vegas

Mother of 2 struck, killed in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2020 - 3:15 pm
 
Updated December 15, 2020 - 4:16 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

A 26-year-old mother of two was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday in central Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened at Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department sent about 2:45 p.m. Two juveniles were taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Further information was not immediately available. The intersection was closed Tuesday afternoon while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

