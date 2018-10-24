Mother of 3 to be taken off life support, Las Vegas police say

A mother of three young children is not expected to survive injuries she suffered when she was struck by a pickup truck Monday, a Las Vegas police traffic detective said.

Remnants of a Las Vegas police investigation into a fatal crash on East Katie Avenue near South Maryland Parkway can be seen the morning after on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a crash near South Maryland Parkway and East Katie Avenue on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A mother of three young children is not expected to survive injuries she suffered when she was struck by a pickup truck Monday, a Las Vegas police traffic detective said.

“The female will be removed from life support after the family has had an opportunity to make arrangements.,” Detective Kenneth Salisbury said late Tuesday in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Her identity will be released by the Coroner’s Office after she has officially been declared deceased.”

The Clark County coroner’s office did not have a case for the 25-year-old woman as of Wednesday morning.

The crash at Katie Avenue, east of Maryland Parkway, also killed the woman’s 4-year-old son, Abdulwahab Noori, and injured her daughters, ages 2 and 3. The girls are expected to survive, police have said.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, the mother and children were crossing Katie inside a marked crosswalk when they were struck by a 1995 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 74-year-old Manuel Frias, police said. He did not slow the pickup before striking the family, detectives have determined.

The victims were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, about a mile north of the scene, where the boy died.

By daylight Tuesday, neon-colored markings painted along the road by investigators were the only remaining signs of the hourslong investigation.

In neon pink paint, the markings indicated where one of the family’s strollers had landed on a sidewalk next to a shoe. The stroller’s scuff marks stretched roughly 4 feet, the police markings showed. About 10 feet away on the same sidewalk, orange paint marked where another stroller had come to a stop after the crash. In the middle of the road, also in pink and orange paint, marks showed where two victims landed.

Police said Frias was not suspected of impairment. Jail records showed that he was not in custody as of Wednesday morning, but a police spokesman noted on Tuesday that the collision was still under investigation.

