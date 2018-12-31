Motorcycle crash closes northeast Las Vegas intersection

The crash, reported just after 7:40 p.m., happened when a pickup truck heading east on Lake Mead Boulevard made a left turn onto Lamb Boulevard into the path of the motorcyclist, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers.

University Medical Center in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A major northeast Las Vegas intersection was closed Sunday night following a crash involving a motorcyclist.

The crash, reported just after 7:40 p.m., happened when a pickup truck heading east on Lake Mead Boulevard made a left turn onto Lamb Boulevard into the path of the motorcyclist, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers. It was not immediately clear who had the right of way.

The motorcyclist, described by police on Sunday night only as an “adult male,” was taken to University Medical Center with survivable injuries, Rogers said.

Impairment was not suspected. No other details were available Sunday.

The major northeast Las Vegas Valley intersection was closed for about two hours for the investigation.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

North Nellis and East Lake Mead, Las Vegas