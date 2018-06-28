Motorcycle hits street light, rider hurt in central Las Vegas

A motorcyclist was injured late Wednesday night after a crash in the central valley.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene on Decatur Boulevard near Alta Drive where a motorcyclist was injured Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Decatur Boulevard near Alta Drive when the motorcycle drifted to the right and struck a light pole, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and was hospitalized. The rider’s condition was still unknown as of 2 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound Decatur is closed between Alta and Meadows Lane while police investigate, Gordon said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

