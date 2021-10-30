Motorcycle involved in fatal crash near Las Vegas Strip

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal unit are investigating a crash near the Strip Friday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at 6:32 p.m. to East Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane after a report of a crash, according to Metro Lt. Jesse Roybal.

Roybal said the crash involved a motorcycle, but the extent of injuries was unknown.

All lanes of Tropicana had reopened at Koval just after 10:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

