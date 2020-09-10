68°F
Motorcycle rider dead after crash on I-15 in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2020 - 11:50 pm
 
Updated September 9, 2020 - 11:56 pm

One person died after a crash on the highway Wednesday night.

The rider of a three-wheeled motorcycle died after a crash involving a vehicle on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue, according to a tweet from Nevada Highway Patrol at 11:12 p.m.

The rider was pronounced dead, the Highway Patrol said.

All lanes were closed near Sahara westbound at the 15, the Regional Transportation Center said at 10:50 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

