Motorcycle rider dead after crash on Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas

A motorcyclist died when he ran a red light and collided with a car at Interstate 15 and Sahara Avenue on Wednesday night, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

(RTC Fast cameras)

The man died at University Medical Center after a colliding with a Chrysler sedan at 11:12 p.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

“The preliminary investigation has determined that a silver Chrysler sedan was turning left from eastbound Sahara onto northbound I-15,” Trooper Travis Smaka stated in an email. “At the same time a red CanAm Trike was travelling westbound on Sahara Ave. For reasons unknown, the CanAm continued into the intersection against the red traffic light and entered the path of the Chrysler causing the vehicles to collide.”

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased rider once his family has been notified.

