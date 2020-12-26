51°F
Motorcycle rider dies in Christmas afternoon crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 25, 2020 - 5:16 pm
 
Updated December 25, 2020 - 5:19 pm
A motorcycle rider died Friday afternoon in a crash in south Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 4:27 p.m. to Bermuda Road and East Windmill Lane where a motorcycle rider was pronounced dead, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

