Motorcycle rider injured in northwest valley crash

Fatal crash detectives are investigating after a motorcyclist was hospitalized Tuesday after a wreck in northwest Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at 4:54 p.m. to West Sahara Avenue and South Hualapai Way after a report of an injury crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.

Investigators believe the motorcycle rider and a red Toyota sedan crashed, throwing the motorcycle rider off the bike, said Metro Lt. Brian Boxler.

The rider was taken to University Medical Center trauma center where his condition was unknown, but Boxler said his injuries were severe enough that Metro’s fatal crash detectives are investigating.

Sahara was closed in both directions while officers investigated the crash.

