Motorcycle rider killed in wrong-way crash

A motorcycle rider was killed Friday night after a crash behind T-Mobile Arena.

Officers were called at 11:30 p.m. to Frank Sinatra Drive near Tropicana Avenue after a report of a crash, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe the driver of a 2006 Mazda6 swerved out of her lane and into oncoming traffic, striking a 2011 Yamaha.

The motorcycle rider, a 48-year-old Las Vegas man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda, a 23-year-old local woman, was taken to University Medical Center for her injuries. Police said the woman did not appear to be impaired.

The motorcycle rider will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

