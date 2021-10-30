62°F
Motorcycle rider killed near Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2021 - 10:29 pm
 
Updated October 29, 2021 - 11:39 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash near the Strip on Friday night.

Officers were called at 6:32 p.m. to East Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane after a report of a crash, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe a 63-year-old man riding a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle drove into a median, which caused the bike to flip.

The rider was ejected and died at the scene, police said.

He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

All lanes of Tropicana had reopened at Koval just after 10:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

