Motorcycle-SUV crash slows traffic on Flamingo near Rainbow
A crash Thursday afternoon involving a motorcyclist and SUV has shut down a portion of eastbound West Flamingo Road east of South Rainbow Boulevard.
A crash Thursday afternoon involving a motorcyclist and SUV has shut down a portion of eastbound West Flamingo Road east of South Rainbow Boulevard.
The crash occurred just before 1 p.m., according to Las Vegas police spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano.
Some eastbound lanes are shut down.
No impairment is suspected.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.