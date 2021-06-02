Motorcyclist, 25, dies in west Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist died Tuesday after a crash in west Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 4:54 p.m. to West Sahara Avenue and Sahara Center Drive, near South Hualapai Way, after a report of an injury crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.

Investigators believe a 2012 Harley Davidson XLC 1200 and a red Toyota Corolla crashed, throwing the motorcyclist off the bike, Metro said in a statement.

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center trauma center where he died.

The driver, a 28-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Sahara was closed in both directions while Metro fatal detectives officers investigated the crash.

