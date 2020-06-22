Motorcyclist, 27, killed in Henderson crash

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on northbound Boulder Highway at Lowery Street, near East Lake Mead Parkway, police said.

A 27-year-old motorcyclist involved in a crash Sunday night in Henderson died at the scene, police said.

The Henderson Police Department announced the death Monday afternoon in a press release. Police on Sunday night reported an “accident involving injuries.”

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on northbound Boulder Highway at Lowery Street, near East Lake Mead Parkway, police said. A white GMC pickup that was traveling south on Boulder made a left turn onto Lowery in front of a silver 2003 Aprilia sport bike and caused the collision.

The GMC driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased after family is notified.

This was the second traffic death investigated by Henderson police this year, the release said.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call police at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.