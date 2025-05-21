Motorcyclist, 33, dies after crashing into Las Vegas streetlight
A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a streetlight early Wednesday morning, according to Las Vegas authorities.
The Metropolitan Police Department says the crash occurred just before 4:15 a.m. at North Walnut Road south of East Lazy Skies Lane.
Police said in a news release that evidence at the scene, witness statements, and crash video indicated that a 2022 DongFang DF50 SST motorcycle was southbound on Walnut approaching Lazy Skies when it veered right and struck the west curb of Walnut.
Authorities said the motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Las Vegas man, was ejected before hitting a streetlight pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The man’s death marks the 69th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025.
The crash remains under investigation.