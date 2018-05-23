Motorcyclist, 36, dies in crash in western Las Vegas

A 36-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in the west valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving a car and motorcycle near Tenaya Way and Washington Avenue on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Officers were called about 1:10 p.m. to the 7100 block of Carrondale Way, near Tenaya Way and Washington Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

A 2014 Ford Focus was driving west on Carrondale, followed by a 2013 Kawasaki Ninja 300, police said. The Ford made a U-turn, and the motorcyclist initially attempted to pass the car on the left. The motorcyclist braked hard and was ejected onto the roadway and slid under the Ford, police said. The Kawasaki also hit the left side of the Ford.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

The 62-year-old man driving the Ford remained at the scene and did not appear impaired, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s name once family has been notified.

