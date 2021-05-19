87°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist badly hurt in suspected DUI crash in northeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2021 - 9:33 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A suspected DUI crash Tuesday night in northeast Las Vegas left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries, Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened about 10:10 p.m. on the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Lamb Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Investigators believe that a 51-year-old man driving a 2018 Yamaha S Max veered off the road and struck a curb in the center median.

The motorcycle then overturned, throwing the man from the bike, police said. The man was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe impairment was a factor in the crash, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
2
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
3
Allegiant offering Chiefs fans special flight to Las Vegas
Allegiant offering Chiefs fans special flight to Las Vegas
4
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
5
CARTOONS: Caitlyn Jenner saga
CARTOONS: Caitlyn Jenner saga
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST