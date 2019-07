Motorcyclist crashes into parked car in east Las Vegas

Winterwood Boulevard was closed after a motorcycle crashed into a parked car Saturday night in east Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist is in critical condition Saturday night after crashing into a parked car in east Las Vegas.

The crash occurred at 6:50 p.m. on Winterwood Boulevard, and the road has since been closed, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Lt. Jeff Clark.

The driver was taken to University Medical Center after being critically injured in the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.