Motorcyclist critical after being hit by SUV in south Las Vegas

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after he was struck by an SUV in the south valley on Tuesday afternoon.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after he was hit by an SUV in the south Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said in a statement that the man was riding a 2015 Honda CBR 1000 RR north on Valley View Boulevard from Russell Road around 1:25 p.m. when a 2011 Ford Edge traveling south on Valley View made a left turn in front of him.

The motorcycle hit the front of the Ford, and the rider was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The driver of the Ford, 30-year-old Keyland Leroy, stayed at the scene and did not appear to be impaired, police said.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.