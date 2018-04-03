Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist critical after crash in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2018 - 8:44 am
 

A motorcyclist was critically injured Tuesday morning after a crash involving a vehicle, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Lamb Boulevard at the 215 Beltway.

No other details surrounding the crash were immediately available.

The Highway Patrol is asking that drivers avoid the area while they investigate. The intersection has been closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like