Motorcyclist critical after crash in northeast Las Vegas

A motorcyclist was critically injured Tuesday morning after a crash involving a vehicle, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Lamb Boulevard at the 215 Beltway.

No other details surrounding the crash were immediately available.

#TrafficAlert Lamb Northbound, IR215 intersection closed due to critical injury crash involving motorcycle and passenger car. Use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible. #BuckleUp #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 3, 2018

The Highway Patrol is asking that drivers avoid the area while they investigate. The intersection has been closed.

