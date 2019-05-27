68°F
Motorcyclist critically hurt in central Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2019 - 7:53 pm
 

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash Sunday evening in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck and happened about 6:15 p.m. at Upland and Jones boulevards, just south of U.S. Highway 95, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said.

The motorcycle rider was taken to University Medical Center, where he is in critical condition, Holmes said.

Metro’s fatal crash investigators will investigate, he said.

Expect road closures in the area while police work.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

