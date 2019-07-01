Motorcyclist critically hurt in Las Vegas crash near gravel pit

A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after a crash Sunday afternoon in the east valley. He was hospitalized at University Medical Center after he was riding near a gravel pit.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash near a gravel pit Sunday afternoon in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

The man “apparently hit gravel in (the) roadway and went down” about 3:20 p.m. in the area of Los Feliz Street and Alto Avenue, north of Cary Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said. He was riding a newly paved road leading to the pit, Holmes said.

He was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Metro’s fatal crash team is investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

