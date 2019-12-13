Motorcyclist critically hurt in northwest Las Vegas crash

A motorcycle driver was in critical condition following a crash Friday afternoon near Rancho Drive and Cheyenne Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas police are investigating after a crash Friday afternoon involving two cars and a motorcycle left one person critically injured in the northwest valley.

Officers were called about 2:35 p.m. to the scene at Rancho Drive and Ricky Road, north of Cheyenne Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. The crash involved two cars and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Traffic was closed on northbound Rancho to Cheyenne, as well as Ricky Road from Rancho to Thom Boulevard.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

