Motorcyclist critically hurt in northwest Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2021 - 2:32 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police are investigating after a motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash early Thursday in the northwest valley.

The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. near Durango Drive and Grand Montecito Parkway, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Investigators believe a man driving a 2009 BMW F800 ST motorcycle northbound on Durango struck a raised median and was thrown from the bike.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

