Motorcyclist critically hurt in southwest Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist was critically injured after a crash Monday afternoon in the southwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

The intersection of South Hualapai Way and West Russell Road. Google Street View.

The motorcycle crashed with a vehicle about 1:55 p.m. near South Hualapai Way and West Russell Road, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said. Its rider was hospitalized in critical condition.

Metro’s fatal crash team is investigating the crash, Hadfield said. Expect road closures in the area, he said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

36.085098, -115.315411