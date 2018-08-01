Motorcyclist critically hurt in western Las Vegas crash

The crash happened about 3:20 p.m. near Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

A motorcyclist was critically injured Tuesday afternoon in a west valley crash, Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened about 3:20 p.m. near Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The motorcycle was headed south when a vehicle pulled out of a commercial parking lot and into the motorcycle’s lane, Rogers said. This caused the motorcycle to hit the vehicle’s side, and the motorcyclist went down, he said.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

The intersection of Rainbow and Westcliff is closed in all directions while Metro’s fatal traffic team investigates the crash, Rogers said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

