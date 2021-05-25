Motorcyclist critically injured in central Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 12:15 a.m. “a motorcyclist and truck collided” at Tropicana and Eastern avenues.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash early Tuesday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

“The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition,” Gordon said.

Las Vegas police said later Tuesday morning in a press release that the motorcyclist, of Las Vegas, was driving a Zero DSR mototorcycle southbound on South Eastern Avenue when the driver of a Toyota Tacoma pickup made a U-turn from the northbound Eastern lanes. The motorcycle then collided with the right side of the truck, ejecting the motorcyclist. He was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The 34-year-old driver of the pickup, of Las Vegas, remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The intersection was closed for several hours but was re-opened shortly after 5 a.m.

