Motorcyclist critically injured in east Las Vegas crash

Traffic is blocked on a portion of Charleston Boulevard in east Las Vegas as police investigate.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was critically injured in an east Las Vegas crash late Monday.

The crash between a motorcycle and a Hyundai hatchback happened at 8:19 p.m. at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Prince Lane, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The driver of the Hyundai was not injured. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Gordon said.

Traffic is blocked in both directions on Charleston between Lamb Boulevard and Sacramento Drive as police continue to investigate.

Further information on the circumstances of the crash was not immediately available Monday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

