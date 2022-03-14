Motorcyclist critically injured in northeast Las Vegas crash

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday evening in a crash in northeast Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police said a 58-year-old Las Vegas man was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson east on Owens Avenue at 7:34 p.m. when his motorcycle collided with a 2018 Honda CRV driven by a 21-year-old Las Vegas woman. Police said the collision occurred as the Honda driver was making a left turn.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center with what were described as life-threatening injuries. The Honda driver remained at the scene and passed all field sobriety tests.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.