Motorcyclist critically injured western Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash in the west valley Monday night, according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Lt. David Gordon said a woman driving a 2017 Subaru made a U-turn in front of a motorcycle on Durango Drive north of Charleston Boulevard just after 8 p.m. He said the woman driving the Subaru was not impaired.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal detail is taking over the investigation, but Gordon did not say whether anyone had died as of 10 p.m.

Police closed down Durango in both directions between Charleston and Boseck Drive, and Gordon said they will remain closed for three to five hours.

