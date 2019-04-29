Motorcyclist dies, 2 hurt in central Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash Sunday night in the central valley.

A motorcycle crashed with a Ford Mustang about 9:40 p.m. at Decatur and Oakey boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. Both riders from the motorcycle were thrown from it, and one of them died at the scene, he said. The second was hospitalized in critical condition.

The Mustang driver was hospitalized with survivable injuries.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity once family is notified.

