Motorcyclist dies after colliding with Las Vegas police car

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a Las Vegas police patrol car in the western valley, police reported early Wednesday.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a statement, police said a motorcycle “collided with a marked LVMPD patrol car on Rampart near Point Conception Drive.”

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and the officer was not injured, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.