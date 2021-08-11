87°F
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with Las Vegas police car

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2021 - 12:42 am
 
A motorcyclist died after colliding with a Las Vegas police patrol car in the western valley, police reported early Wednesday.

In a statement, police said a motorcycle “collided with a marked LVMPD patrol car on Rampart near Point Conception Drive.”

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and the officer was not injured, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

