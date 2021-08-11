Motorcyclist dies after colliding with Las Vegas police car
A motorcyclist died after colliding with a Las Vegas police patrol car in the western valley, police reported early Wednesday.
In a statement, police said a motorcycle “collided with a marked LVMPD patrol car on Rampart near Point Conception Drive.”
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and the officer was not injured, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.