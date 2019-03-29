Motorcyclist dies after collision in south Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A person died Thursday night after a motorcycle and delivery truck collided in the south valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 7:15 p.m. to the crash at Warm Springs Road and Placid Street, west of Bermuda Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said. A motorcycle and a United Parcel Service truck collided during the crash.

The motorcycle’s driver died, he said. The person will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after the next of kin is notified.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

