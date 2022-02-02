45°F
Motorcyclist dies after collision with sedan in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2022 - 10:17 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died after a collision with a sedan on Tuesday, Las Vegas police said.

At around 7:15 p.m., a Buick sedan hit a motorcycle at the intersection of Pollock Drive and East Warm Springs Road. The rider was taken to Sunrise Hospital and later died, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

No one else was injured, and police did not suspect impairment was a factor. East Warm Springs Road was closed in both directions, Gordon said.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

