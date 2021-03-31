61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist dies after crash in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2021 - 8:51 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after a crash in east Las Vegas.

Officers were called to South Lamb Boulevard near East Sahara Avenue after a man in his 60s lost control of a motorcycle and crashed into a wall, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, Kelvington said.

Lamb is closed in both directions between Sahara and East Wyoming Avenue while police investigate.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$205K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at Boulder Station
$205K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at Boulder Station
2
2-month-old, toddler found dead in east Las Vegas home fire
2-month-old, toddler found dead in east Las Vegas home fire
3
Take a sneak peek inside the Raiders Tavern Grill at M Resort
Take a sneak peek inside the Raiders Tavern Grill at M Resort
4
Real Water lawyer tells judge he can’t find plant manager
Real Water lawyer tells judge he can’t find plant manager
5
‘Cake Boss’ star Buddy Valastro is on the mend after freak hand injury
‘Cake Boss’ star Buddy Valastro is on the mend after freak hand injury
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An aerial view of housing developments near Paseos Park in Summerlin on Tuesday, February 23, 2 ...
Home prices rose in nearly every ZIP code last year
By / RJ

The biggest price jump, 20 percent, was in the area around Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard, among the 10 ZIP codes with double-digit price gains from 2019 to 2020, according to a new report.