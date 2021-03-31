Motorcyclist dies after crash in east Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after a crash in east Las Vegas.

Officers were called to South Lamb Boulevard near East Sahara Avenue after a man in his 60s lost control of a motorcycle and crashed into a wall, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, Kelvington said.

Lamb is closed in both directions between Sahara and East Wyoming Avenue while police investigate.

