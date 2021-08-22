Motorcyclist dies after crash in front of The Strat

A man has died after an Aug. 5 crash in front of The Strat on Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas police announced Sunday.

Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The man was traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard north of Bob Stupak Avenue on a motorcycle before the crash, according to a Sunday news release.

Witnesses said the motorcycle was “riding recklessly” and collided with a Nissan Altima as it was turning into the valet area of the hotel, the release stated. The motorcycle rider and the passengers of the car were taken to University Medical Center.

The Clark County coroner’s office notified police on Saturday that the motorcyclist had died following the crash.

He was identified as Zachary Moran, 43.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

