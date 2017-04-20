Motorcyclist dies after crash in northwest Las Vegas

Metro police investigate a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck near Oso Blanca and Elkhorn roads in northwest Las Vegas, Wednesday morning, April 19, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A motorcyclist injured in a northwest valley crash Wednesday morning died from his injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday.

The Clark County coroner identified the motorcyclist as Kristoffer Ramsey, 37, of Las Vegas.

Ramsey was riding a 2015 Yamaha Racer about 8:10 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Oso Blanca and Elkhorn roads. Police determined that Ramsey was traveling south on Oso Blanca when a 2003 Ford pickup truck turned in front of him.

When Ramsey made contact with the front of the truck, he was ejected from the the Yamaha, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

On Wednesday, Metro officer Laura Meltzer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the motorcyclist had potentially life-threatening injuries.

In a Thursday statement, police said the department’s fatal detail did not respond to the scene because Ramsey’s injuries were not initially considered life-threatening.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment. An 8-year-old boy who was in the truck during the crash and the truck’s driver were not injured, police said.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.