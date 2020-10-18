Motorcyclist dies after crash in southeast Las Vegas

The 31-year-old Las Vegas man was killed after crashing his 2009 Buell 1125CR near East Robindale Road and Branding Iron Lane.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas motorcyclist died after a crash in the southeast valley Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called at 1:54 p.m. to a crash near East Robindale Road and Branding Iron Lane, near South Spencer Street, after a 2009 Buell 1125CR tipped over and sent the rider sliding for about 200 feet, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The 31-year-old man died at the scene, police said.

The man’s name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of kin.

