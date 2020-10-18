70°F
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist dies after crash in southeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2020 - 10:07 pm
 
Updated October 17, 2020 - 10:26 pm

A Las Vegas motorcyclist died after a crash in the southeast valley Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called at 1:54 p.m. to a crash near East Robindale Road and Branding Iron Lane, near South Spencer Street, after a 2009 Buell 1125CR tipped over and sent the rider sliding for about 200 feet, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The 31-year-old man died at the scene, police said.

The man’s name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of kin.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

