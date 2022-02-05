Motorcyclist dies after crash with DUI suspect in Las Vegas

The collision occurred at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road around 8:30 p.m.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died after being hit by a suspected impaired driver Friday night in central Las Vegas, police said.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Valdez. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and later died.

Valdez said the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and faces a DUI charge.

Rainbow will remain closed during the investigation.

No further information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

