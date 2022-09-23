Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in northwest Las Vegas

The motorcycle rider was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcycle rider died Friday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. at West Centennial Parkway and North Hualapai Way after a pickup truck and a motorcycle collided, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Further information was not immediately available.

