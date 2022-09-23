93°F
Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2022 - 1:48 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A motorcycle rider died Friday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. at West Centennial Parkway and North Hualapai Way after a pickup truck and a motorcycle collided, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The motorcycle rider was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Nearby roads were expected to be closed for several hours while officers investigated the shooting.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

