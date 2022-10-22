Motorcyclist dies after crash with vehicle in central Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and Westwood Drive.

A motorcyclist died after a crash with a vehicle Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and Westwood Drive. Detectives are investigating the crash, and West Charleston Boulevard is closed in both directions between Rancho Drive and Shadow Lane, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The rider was transported to a local hospital and was declared deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

