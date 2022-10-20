78°F
Motorcyclist dies after crash with vehicle in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2022 - 7:27 pm
 
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A motorcyclist died after a crash with a vehicle Monday in northeast Las Vegas.

The collision involving a white 2012 Ford Fusion and a black 1999 Harley Davidson.occurred around 9:30 a.m. on North Toiyabe Street at the intersection with Judson Avenue. The 68-year-old motorcyclist was heading north on Toiyabe approaching the intersection when the Ford, which was initially stopped at a stop sign facing east, accelerated into the intersection into the motorcycle’s path, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The rider was taken to University Medical Center. On Wednesday, the Clark County coroner’s office notified police that the motorcyclist had died.

No further information was available.

