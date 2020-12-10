Motorcyclist dies after crash with vehicle in western Las Vegas

A motorcyclist was killed during a crash Thursday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called to the crash about 11:40 a.m. near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Monte Cristo Way, east of Buffalo Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The crash involved the motorcyclist and a red Honda.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at University Medical Center, police said. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim.

Sahara was closed Thursday between Monte Cristo Way and Tenaya Way, police said. Drivers should expect delays as police continue to investigate.

Further information was not immediately available.

