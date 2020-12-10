65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist dies after crash with vehicle in western Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2020 - 1:45 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed during a crash Thursday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers were called to the crash about 11:40 a.m. near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Monte Cristo Way, east of Buffalo Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The crash involved the motorcyclist and a red Honda.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at University Medical Center, police said. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim.

Sahara was closed Thursday between Monte Cristo Way and Tenaya Way, police said. Drivers should expect delays as police continue to investigate.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Hsieh raised eyebrows in Park City with money, parties and fire
Hsieh raised eyebrows in Park City with money, parties and fire
2
Altercation over ‘Secret Pizza’ location led to NFL player’s arrest
Altercation over ‘Secret Pizza’ location led to NFL player’s arrest
3
2020 NFR Texas 7th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 7th go-round results
4
2020 NFR Texas 6th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 6th go-round results
5
At least 5 bicyclists dead after crash involving truck near Searchlight
At least 5 bicyclists dead after crash involving truck near Searchlight
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST