Motorcyclist dies after cul-de-sac crash in western Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2021 - 8:31 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night when he hit an unoccupied vehicle in west Las Vegas, police said.

Police were called about 5:30 p.m. to the crash on the 900 block of Desert Oak Court, a residential area near Alta and Durango drives, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

Investigators believe a man driving a motorcycle struck an unoccupied vehicle on the cul-de-sac, Boxler said. The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office. Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

