Motorcyclist dies after hitting roundabout in west Las Vegas

The 50-year-old man died Saturday after a Thursday crash at a west Las Vegas roundabout, police said.

A motorcyclist died Saturday after a Thursday crash at a west Las Vegas roundabout, police said.

Police said in a news release that the 50-year-old man was driving a 2014 Yamaha Cruiser westbound on W. Flamingo Road and Granite Ridge Drive at 11:36 p.m. when he “failed to negotiate the roundabout and overturned.”

The motorcycle slid into concrete curbing that bordered the roundabout. The driver, police said, suffered critical injuries.

