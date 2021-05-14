74°F
Motorcyclist dies after hitting roundabout in west Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2021 - 5:50 am
 
Updated May 17, 2021 - 7:39 am
(Las Vegas /Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died Saturday after a Thursday crash at a west Las Vegas roundabout, police said.

Police said in a news release that the 50-year-old man was driving a 2014 Yamaha Cruiser westbound on W. Flamingo Road and Granite Ridge Drive at 11:36 p.m. when he “failed to negotiate the roundabout and overturned.”

The motorcycle slid into concrete curbing that bordered the roundabout. The driver, police said, suffered critical injuries.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

