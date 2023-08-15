104°F
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck near Seven Magic Mountains

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2023 - 4:56 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A motorcyclist died earlier this month on Las Vegas Boulevard south of the Seven Magic Mountains after colliding with a Freightliner truck, the Nevada Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday in a news release.

While the Freightliner truck was making a left turn into a dirt lot across the southbound travel lane, the motorcyclist made an “unsafe lane change” to pass the truck and struck it.

The rider, 26-year-old James Vincent Stramaglia from Las Vegas, was ejected from the motorcycle and died from his injuries at the scene. The crash happened at 6:27 a.m. on Aug. 3.

Stramaglia’s death marked the Nevada Highway Patrol — Southern Command’s 46th fatal crash for 2023.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

