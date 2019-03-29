Motorcyclist dies after leaving Las Vegas roadway, striking wall

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A motorcyclist was killed early Friday in a crash in the south Las Vegas Valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers responded to the crash about 12:40 a.m. at the intersection of West Starr Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard, near Southern Highlands Parkway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Evidence at the scene indicated a Yamaha R6 was travelling westbound on Starr when it left the roadway west of Valley View and struck a block wall that runs alongside the latter, the release said.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and took the 24-year-old rider to University Medical Center where he later died, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release his identity once family has been notified.

His death marks the 26th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2019.