Motorcyclist dies days after west Las Vegas Valley crash

A motorcyclist involved in a two-vehicle crash in the west Las Vegas Valley late last month has died.

The crash was reported just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and Indigo Drive, east of Town Center drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Police said a 2017 Ford Fusion was making a northbound left turn from eastbound Charleston into a private drive about 600 feet west of the intersection with Indigo Drive. A 2023 Aprilia RS 600 motorcycle was westbound on Charleston at a high rate of speed in the center of three westbound travel lanes. The crash occurred when the Ford turned left across the Aprilia’s path of travel. The front of the Aprilia struck the right rear of the Ford, resulting in major damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention at the scene. The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to University Medical Center Trauma by ambulance.

On Saturday, Metro’s Fatal Detail was notified by the Clark County coroner’s office that the motorcyclist, a 21-year-old La Vegas man, died of his injuries.

The death marked the 19th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2024. This collision remains under investigation by Metro’s Fatal Detail.

