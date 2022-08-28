102°F
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in central valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2022 - 11:38 am
 
(Getty Images)

A 49-year-old motorcyclist involved in a central valley crash last week has died, police said Sunday.

Jarrett Daniel II died at University Medical Center, where he had been taken early Wednesday morning with life-threatening injuries, Las Vegas police said.

Daniel was riding a 2008 Kawasaki ZX10R on Upland Boulevard near Mayflower Lane, near Jones Boulevard and Alta Drive, when he hit a center median, police said.

Investigators suspected impairment, but additional information was not released.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

