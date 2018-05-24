Motorcyclist dies from injuries in May 11 collision with SUV

Las Vegas police on Thursday reported the death of Edwin Lima, 25, who was riding a Yamaha R6 south on Valley View Boulevard when a Chevrolet Tahoe made a left turn and entered his path, leading to the collision.

A motorcyclist who was critically injured after crashing into an SUV on May 11 died four days later, Las Vegas police said Thursday.

Edwin Lima, 25, was riding a Yamaha R6 south on Valley View Boulevard when a Chevrolet Tahoe made a left turn from northbound Valley View onto El Camino Avenue, entering his path, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a release. The Yamaha collided with the right side of the Tahoe and overturned.

Lima, who was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, died May 15, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Police reported his death Thursday.

The SUV’s driver, a 39-year-old man, was not injured. Police said that three passengers — a 37-year-old woman and two children, 9 and 10 years old — suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Lima’s death marked the 51st traffic-related death this year in Metro’s jurisdiction.

